COVID cases tied to 3 LSU-area bars

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least three bars near the LSU campus have employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), owners of the establishments confirmed Friday.
The Tigerland-area bars include JL’s Place, Reggie’s, and Fred’s.
The Louisiana Department of Health says it is investigating possible COVID-19 outbreaks at JL’s Place and Reggie’s bar that might have exposed both employees and customers to the virus.
The co-owner of those two bars said Friday the businesses would remain closed for one week in order to get all employees tested and deep-clean the premises.
He confirmed three employees at Reggie’s have tested positive for the virus. He said he was still waiting to get a count of how many employees at JL’s Place are infected.
A woman who spoke to WAFB-TV and wished to remain anonymous said her son and a friend visited JL’s Place last week. She says her son and his friend were both diagnosed with COVID-19 this past Wednesday.
“We have been notified of a number of COVID-19 cases potentially linked to this business (JL’s Place) and are actively investigating,” Louisiana Department of Health Public Information Officer Mindy Faciane said.
Faciane confirmed the state is also investigating the potential outbreak at Fred’s Bar.
The owner of the third bar, Fred’s, confirms two of his employees have tested positive for the virus.
He said those two employees are recovering at home and are not currently working. He was still deciding Friday afternoon whether to open the bar this weekend.
