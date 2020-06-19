The Chimes near LSU closes temporarily as campus-area bars report potential COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Chimes is temporarily closing its location near Louisiana State University’s north gate as health officials investigate potential outbreaks of COVID-19 linked to bars near campus.
The restaurant did not provide a date it is expected to reopen, only saying it plans to return to normal business hours “as soon as possible.”
At least three bars near the LSU campus have employees who have tested positive for COVID-19, owners of the establishments confirmed Friday, June 19.
The Tigerland-area bars include JL’s Place, Reggie’s, and Fred’s.
More information on those cases can be found by clicking the link here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.