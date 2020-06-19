Children’s Robitussin, Dimetapp cough medicines recalled due to incorrect dosing cups

These lots were distributed nationwide between February 5, 2020 and June 3, 2020 within the United States. GSK Consumer Healthcare has notified wholesalers, distributors and retailers to arrange for return of any recalled product. Wholesalers, distributors and retailers with an existing inventory of the lots being recalled should stop distribution and quarantine these lots immediately. Wholesalers, distributors and retailers that have further distributed the recalled product should notify any accounts or additional locations which may have received the recalled product from them.