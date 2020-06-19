CAAWS and USPS partner up to offer safety tips to prevent dog attacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This week is Dog Bite Awareness Week, and the United States Postal Service (USPS) is partnering with the Baton Rouge Capital Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS) to help bring safety tips to prevent dog attacks.
They are also emphasizing a need for increased owner responsibility to help prevent these dog attacks.
Nearly 5,800 postal employees were attacked by dogs in 2019, a number that is down 200 from 2018 and 400 from 2017.
“It’s so important to keep dogs on leashes. Not just for the safety of the animals, but for the safety of the community. Karen Reynolds,” CAAWS Humane Education Coordinator said. “Dog bites are a real problem as you can see. It’s very important to keep yourself and your dog safe.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, postal workers that are bitten are just a small percentage of the four and a half million Americans attacked each year.
