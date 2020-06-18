SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Wildcats

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - The Central Wildcats are trying to ride the momentum they created in 2019, starting the season with seven straight wins, right into 2020.
They did lose to Walker in week eight and a first-round playoff game at home.
They are without district defensive MVP Ryan Cotten, who went to Grambling, and Warrick Dunn Award finalist Sam Kennerson, who just left for Georgia Southern. However, they are ready to finish what they started.
The Cats are also missing Isaiah Rankins, a 1,000-yard rusher, but head coach Sid Edwards said that’s not a problem with Pierce Patterson stepping into the tailback role.
