School board to discuss renaming Lee High School

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board is slated to discuss renaming Lee High School.
The meeting is set to take place on Thursday, June 18 at 5 p.m. at the Professional Development Center (3000 N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70814).
The public will be allowed to attend in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Attendance will be kept to 50% capacity. All audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times. Masks will be available upon request. Temperature screenings will be held prior to entering the building.
