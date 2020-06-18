Residential boilers recalled due to carbon monoxide poisoning after injuries reported

Residential boilers recalled due to carbon monoxide poisoning after injuries reported
This recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers and packaged systems sold after August 2016. They were sold by independent contractors, plumbers, and plumbing supply vendors and distributors, from August 2016 through June 2020, for between $8,000 and $25,000, including installation. (Source: CPSC)
By Kevin Foster | June 18, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:27 PM

(WAFB) - Boilers sold under the Lochinvar, A. O. Smith, and State Proline brand names are linked to 7 cases of boiler’s flue grommets deteriorating, including one report of two nonfatal injuries involving carbon monoxide poisoning, and two reports of carbon monoxide emission not involving an injury.

A recall of about 34,300 boilers sold in the U.S., in addition to about 3,642 sold in Canada, has followed.

The recall includes residential condensing boilers, combi boilers, and packaged systems with serial numbers within the range of 103475818 through 115078306.

Both the model number and serial number are located on the data plate on the product located on the unit’s rating plate, which is located either on the outer jacket of the unit, or on the underside of the removable front jacket plate.

The brand name is printed on the front.

Recalled model numbers are included below:

Consumers are told to immediately contact the installer or a qualified technician to schedule a free repair if they have one of the recalled boilers.

Consumers who continue use of the boilers while awaiting repair are advised to make sure they have working carbon monoxide alarms outside of sleeping areas and on every level of their home.

Contact Lochinvar for help getting a repair by calling 833-232-9706.

