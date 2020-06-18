Rescue Alliance hosting drive-thru emergency pet food giveaway in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The non-profit organization Rescue Alliance has partnered with the Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs to host a drive-thru pet food giveaway event for pet owners who are having a hard time affording pet food due to the financial impacts of COVID-19.
The organization will be hosting the drive-thru food bank at Agape Baptist Church at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20.
Agape Baptist Church is located at 25353 South Walker Rd. in Denham Springs.
Pet food will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis. Pet owners are asked to remain in their cars as volunteers place the pet food in the trunk of their vehicles.
Organizers say they will be following all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines on preventing the spread of COVID-19 during the event.
The event is made possible through the work of Rescue Alliance, Agape Baptist Church, and Allie Cat Allies.
If you would like to donate to Rescue Alliance you can donate online by clicking here or by dropping off pet food at the following locations:
- Petstar Animal Care of Prairieville - 38432 West Airline Dr., Prairieville
- Agape Baptist Church of Denham Springs - 25353 South Walker Rd., Denham Springs
- Petsmart Gonzales - 40451 Lowes Ave., Gonzales
