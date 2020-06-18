Ochsner hosting blood donation drive with free COVID-19 antibody testing

• While antibody testing is a step in the right direction, people should continue to follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing, wearing a mask in public, and good hand hygiene practices. Individuals with a negative antibody test should be aware that they have not been infected by the virus or developed antibodies to COVID-19. If an individual were to test positive for antibodies, the same social practices should remain in place prior to testing as we continue to learn more about this virus.