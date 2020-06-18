Nearly a dozen reports of office chairs breaking, including 2 injuries leads to recall

(WAFB) - HON is recalling some of its Gateway office chairs and Maxon is recalling some of its MXMO series chairs after receiving reports of the chair’s back breaking.
Two of the eleven reports received by the company resulted in minor injuries.
The 13,400 recalled chairs can be identified using model numbers HGTMM and HGV1MM for HON chairs and model numbers M-SEMO201 and M-SEMX101 for the Maxon MXMO series chairs.
The manufacturer’s name, model number and manufacture date are printed on a label located on the underside of the seats.
Stop using the recalled chairs before securing a free replacement back and installation instructions by calling HON at 800-833-3964 and Maxon chairs at 800-876-4274.
