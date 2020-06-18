Mayor Broome, Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank hosting drive-thru food distribution at Glen Oaks High

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has partnered with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to host a drive-thru food distribution event at Glen Oaks High School.
Boxes of food will be provided for up to 1,000 families while supplies last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20.
Organizers say they are hosting the event to help East Baton Rouge Parish residents who have been financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The event is being co-sponsored by State Senator Regina Barrow, State Representative Edmond Jordan, Metro Councilwoman Erika Green, and East Baton Rouge Parish School Board Member Dadrius Lanus.
Residents in need of a food box for their household should report to Glen Oaks High School at 9 a.m. Saturday. The mayor encourages residents to arrive early if possible.
Glen Oaks High School is located at 6650 Cedar Grove Drive in Baton Rouge.
If you would like to donate to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, click here.
