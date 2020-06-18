LSU basketball assoc. head coach Greg Heiar announces he’s leaving the program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greg Heiar has announced he’s leaving the LSU basketball program, after being an assistant to head coach Will Wade the past three seasons.
He was named associate head coach for the 2019-2020 season.
Heiar said he’s grateful for the opportunity and that he loved the people, players, university, fans, and city of Baton Rouge.
There is no word on where Heiar may be going, just that he’ll no longer be at LSU.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.