Local artist helps raise money for OLOLCH through live painting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Every year Our Lady of the Lake teams up with LSU Football to use a big fundraiser for the freestanding Children’s Hospital.
It typically attracts a lot of people, but this year things are a bit different because of the pandemic.
So, this year the OLOL Foundation is hosting a Big Virtual Bash involving LSU Head Football Coach Ed Orgeron in a unique way.
Jacob Zumo is a local painter who is known for his larger than life art. He explained how he’s known for doing live paintings, and then auctioning them off for charity.
His shoulder was tapped on to do a live painting for OLOL.
“COVID hit and so now we’re changing things into a virtual three night event and we will be streaming it from a website with options to buy prints, to support and also bid live,” said Zumo.
The Big Virtual Bash is now a three-day fundraiser where donors can text in donations, bid on designer items, or Zumo’s live painting.
“In the past this event has always been hosted by LSU’s Football Coach so we just thought it would be a great idea to have a live painting done at the event,” said Lauren Cashio, OLOL Foundation Senior Event Specialist. “Jacob had such a great idea to paint Coach embracing Joe Burrow at a big win.”
Zumo has already started the painting and he will finish the piece live on Friday.
“I think Coach O and Joe Burrow’s relationship is a great model for not only fathers, but for friendships and I think it translates into us helping these children and just loving each other no matter what stature you are,” Zumo said.
Bidders can watch Zumo bring this painting to life all while donating money to a cause that heals the littlest lives at the Children’s Hospital.
Proceeds from the Big Virtual Bash will go toward the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit which serves the most critical patients.
“With everything going on right now and just appreciating life and the children being so precious and innocent, seeing them struggle in whatever manner it is, these ICU children need as much help as they can get from all of us whether its money or love or just sharing time,” Zumo said.
You can watch Zumo finish his painting of Coach O and Joe Burrow live on Friday, June 18 between 4-6 p.m.
It will be live streamed HERE.
