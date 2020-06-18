Lawmakers move resolution for Jefferson Parish body cameras forward

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - A Louisiana House of Representatives resolution calling for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office to adopt policies relative to the use of body worn cameras has just passed through committee.
During more than two hours of debate on Thursday, an amendment requiring the policies be established by 2021 was removed when the issue of cost was raised.
A Kenner representative said it would cost $12 million to provide Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s deputies body cams.
The resolution, which does not have the force of law, now moved to the full House.
They say their desires for more transparent investigations and police body cams may have gotten lost, but they promise to press forward.
In the midst of a Tuesday scuffle on the West Bank Expressway, that saw two deputies and two protesters injured, a voice of calm.
Several people testified that the police body cameras often show police acted properly. The resolution, which does not have the force of law, will now be argued in the full House
The House Criminal Justice Committee also today approved a Senate resolution that calls for increased police training in de-escalation techniques.
Several lawmakers say they have been in discussions with Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto about body cams. He did not attend the legislative meeting and has not responded to a request for comment on the vote.
