Jewel J. Newman Community Center hosting Juneteenth celebration for clients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Jewel J. Newman Community Center in Baton Rouge is hosting a Juneteenth event Friday, June 19 for current food pantry clients.
Those already enrolled will be able to register to vote and fill out the 2020 Census. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center, located at 2013 Central Rd.
“Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery and it is very important to have knowledge of our past. Exercising opportunities to mold the future is just as critical,” said Councilwoman Chauna Banks.
The event is being held in conjunction with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and the U.S. Census Bureau.
Community center clients will be able to get re-certified, register to vote online, and fill out their census survey. Face masks will also be distributed.
Attendees will be required to wear face masks. Those who do not have a face mask will be given one.
For more information about the event, contact Councilwoman Banks at 225-389-8331 or email cbanks@brla.gov.
