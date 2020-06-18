’I continue to love LSU’ - Ryan Perrilloux reflects on mistakes and accomplishments

Former LSU quarterback Ryan Perrilloux (Source: WAFB)
By Jacques Doucet | June 18, 2020 at 12:40 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 12:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ryan Perrilloux is without a doubt one of the biggest “what ifs” in LSU football history.

The East St. John High athlete joined the Tigers in 2005 as one of the most highly sought-after players in the country. Perrilloux was a dangerous dual-threat quarterback who spurned the Texas Longhorns at the last moment for the Tigers and first-year head coach Les Miles.

In this interview, Perrilloux reflects on his mistakes and accomplishments, saying both helped to shape the man he is today.

Former LSU QB Ryan Perrilloux Extended Interview

He certainly played a significant role in LSU’s 2007 national championship team, with the highlight starting the Tigers’ 21-14 SEC Championship win over the Tennessee Volunteers. Perrilloux was named the MVP of the contest, finishing 20-of-30 passing for 243 yards and touchdown, while also scoring on a two-point conversion.

Perrilloux was all set to be LSU’s starting quarterback in 2008 following the Tigers’ 38-24 BCS Championship win over Ohio State. However, the off-the-field issues that had already plagued his first three years with the Tigers came to a head for Perrilloux in the spring of that season. He would skip class and meetings, before eventually being dismissed from the program for good by Miles.

