Former LSU QB Jamie Howard revisits games against Auburn, his son committing to the Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Few college athletes can say they had rougher experiences than former LSU quarterback Jamie Howard in the early to mid-90s but Howard always kept pushing and persevered.
Now, his son, Walker, is committed to the Tigers for the class of 2022.
“I let the coaches coach him but in the offseason, I’ve learned not to coach him, because I think it’s better for our relationship if I didn’t,” said Jamie Howard. “So, I was lucky enough to get Tommy Hodson and Jake Delhomme involved. They helped a lot with him. Not just the physical but the mental piece, too, and it’s been incredible for our relationship.”
You watching that team this year. How much pride did you take in that?
“So much. So many years of these guys. Jarrett Lee, Brandon Harris, all these guys before that were held back and never developed. And, I truly believe the system Les [Miles] ran and I think Les is a great coach. It was the best system for quarterbacks. It didn’t build confidence and I think it was vindication for those guys,” he answered.
I have a hard time coming to grips with what happened September 17, 1994 at Auburn. It just doesn’t seem like that would happen.
“Yeah, it felt like a bad dream. It really did. I felt so bad for more teammates. That was a terrible thing to let them down like that,” he stated.
You’re now 46 years old?
“Yes,” Howard replied.
So, what about the adults in that situation? Who keeps calling passing plays?
“I‘m not going to blame the coaching staff. I’m the one that has to make the plays. That’s a quarterback. You get way too much credit when you win and way too much blame when you lose,” he said.
So, the 1995 game against Auburn. This is where it comes full circle. You threw a touchdown pass to Savoie.
“I did - a little play action on the goal line. It was electric. I still get goosebumps thinking about it. I don’t think we could’ve won in a better way than Trot Twillie interception at the end. That was incredible. I feel like I brought us into the nightmare but, hopefully, I got us out a little bit,” Howard explained.
