FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No need for umbrellas in the near future

By Diane Deaton | June 18, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT - Updated June 18 at 5:37 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the brilliant June weather we all enjoyed yesterday, it may be hard to follow-up with another like it today! 

Overall, it’s a pleasant Thursday out-the-door. Not quite as mild as early Wednesday but still, temperatures a bit below the norm for this time of year, in the mid/upper 60°s. 

More sunshine ahead, despite a few (but very few) spotty showers this afternoon. High will climb into the lower 90°s. 

Overnight, expect mostly clear skies and a little warmer as lows only drop to around 70°.

A little more humidity and a few more clouds Friday. Showers will be hit or miss (10% coverage) and highs will top out at 92°.

