FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity slowly on the rise; rain chances increase next week

The Northern Hemisphere’s Summer Solstice (NHSS), the astronomical start of summer, occurs Saturday, officially at 4:43 p.m. Technically, the day is defined as having the longest “day length” (period between local sunrise and sunset) of any day in the year. It’s also the day when the sun’s overhead path makes its most northward progression in its annual migration. On the NHSS, the sun is directly overhead along the Tropic of Cancer (latitude 23.5° N). For Baton Rouge, the sun will reach its annual “highest point in the sky” (highest annual solar altitude) at local solar noon Saturday, which occurs at 1:06 p.m. At that time, if you go outside, the sun will be almost directly overhead with your shadow almost entirely beneath you. Compare that to a winter “noon time” shadow, which would stretch towards the north due to the lower solar altitude at that time of year.