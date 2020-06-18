FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Humidity slowly on the rise; rain chances increase next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Thursday was another fine June day with abundant sunshine, relatively low humidity, and barely a blip to be seen on regional radar. Mainly clear skies into the evening will stay that way through the night, with Friday daybreak temperatures once again in the comfortable 60s for many WAFB neighborhoods.
Unfortunately, Gulf moisture will be returning to the WAFB region in the coming days. However, the rise in humidity will be a slow one, keeping the air relatively dry over the next three days compared to what we might normally expect for mid/late June. Afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day, but it still won’t be our normal summertime oppressive heat thanks to the less humid air in place.
Plus, given the relatively dry air, rain chances will remain on the low side too. The Storm Team is posting rain probabilities at 10% for Friday and Saturday afternoons and dropping Father’s Day rain chances to 20% or less.
We still remind everyone to be careful in the weekend sunshine even with the modest humidity. Watch that the kids, the pets, and everyone else don’t get overheated.
Gulf humidity will be back in full force next week and rain chances take a big jump up in response to the added moisture coupled with a weak disturbance along the Gulf Coast. The First Alert forecast has rain chances at 60% to 70% for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, with scattered to numerous rains expected Thursday too. All four days will come with a case of the “muggies” as mornings open in the low to mid 70s each day. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80s to around 90°, a bit below the norm due to the added clouds and area rains.
Rains remain a part of the forecast for the following Friday (June 26) and the last weekend of June, but the current extended outlook calls for scattered afternoon t-showers for those three days, with the daily coverage running less than 50%. Highs will return to the low 90s all three days.
In the tropics, all remains quiet.
The Northern Hemisphere’s Summer Solstice (NHSS), the astronomical start of summer, occurs Saturday, officially at 4:43 p.m. Technically, the day is defined as having the longest “day length” (period between local sunrise and sunset) of any day in the year. It’s also the day when the sun’s overhead path makes its most northward progression in its annual migration. On the NHSS, the sun is directly overhead along the Tropic of Cancer (latitude 23.5° N). For Baton Rouge, the sun will reach its annual “highest point in the sky” (highest annual solar altitude) at local solar noon Saturday, which occurs at 1:06 p.m. At that time, if you go outside, the sun will be almost directly overhead with your shadow almost entirely beneath you. Compare that to a winter “noon time” shadow, which would stretch towards the north due to the lower solar altitude at that time of year.
