Faulty heat detectors sold over several decades may fail to alert owner about a fire, company says

(WAFB) - Edwards Fire Safety recalled about 85,000 of its mechanical heat detectors sold nationwide between January of 1979 and May of 2018.
The company says owners of its recalled products should contact a fire or security alarm professional for free replacement and installation of a heat detector.
These faulty heat detectors may be used in settings including kitchens, attics, elevator shafts, residential attics, residential garages, and in lieu of smoke detectors, manual pull stations, or sprinklers.
They can be mounted to walls or ceilings and are labeled with “135F” and “NOT A LIFE SAFETY DEVICE.”
The devices are not smoke detectors and do not make an audible sound. Rather, they act as heat sensors for devices that perform those functions.
An issue causes the heat detectors to fail to activate in reaction to rising temperatures, which means they may fail to trigger fire alarms or security panels.
The impacted devices can be identified using the information below:
Contact Edwards Fire Safety by calling 800-505-5088.
