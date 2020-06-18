EBR schools to select new superintendent Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board will select the system’s new superintendent during a meeting on Thursday, June 18.
Two women are up for the job, Leslie Brown and Dr. Nakia Towns.
Brown is the chief portfolio services officer for Broward County Public Schools in Florida. Dr. Towns is the chief of staff for the Hamilton County Department of Education in Tennessee.
For more information on how to watch the meeting virtually, click here. To leave a public comment, click here.
The meeting is set to take place on Thursday, June 18 at 5 p.m. at the Professional Development Center (3000 N Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70814).
The public will be allowed to attend in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Attendance will be kept to 50% capacity. All audience members will be required to wear a mask at all times. Masks will be available upon request. Temperature screenings will be held prior to entering the building.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.