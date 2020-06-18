EBR Metro Council approves pedestrian and bicycle master plan

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Pedestrian and Bicycle Masterplan was approved unanimously by the metro council in a 9-0 vote.
The plan would transform the way people in Baton Rouge travel, adding several hundred miles of bike and walking paths around the parish.
The plan would prioritize sections of roads for bike lanes and sidewalks, such the Ardenwood-Lobdell Connector (BRCC), Bluebonnet between Perkins and Picardy, Florida Boulevard between I-110 and Airline, and Plank Road. It would also prioritize off the road paths such as the Health Loop, a 12-mile loop surrounding the perimeter of the Baton Rouge Health District, and Thomas Road to Hooper Road Park, a 3.2-mile route that would connect Greenwood Park to Hooper Road Park.
The plan also takes aim and creating new crosswalks and improving intersections around town.
It’s paid for through existing funds for pedestrian and bike paths and federal money made available to improve safety throughout the parish.
“We’re consistently ranked highest among, in terms of U.S. cities of biking, pedestrian fatalities and injuries,” said Doug Moore, president of Bike Baton Rouge, a bicycle advocacy group that helped in the formation of this plan. “That’s actually how this plan started, because we were deemed a federal highway focus city.”
The plan is just that, a plan, but it sets forth a way to spend the money already allocated for projects. The hope is some of these projects would start to be completed in the next few years.
Click here for details on the full plan.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.