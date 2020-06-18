EBR Metro Council approves pedestrian and bicycle master plan

The plan would prioritize sections of roads for bike lanes and sidewalks, such the Ardenwood-Lobdell Connector (BRCC), Bluebonnet between Perkins and Picardy, Florida Boulevard between I-110 and Airline, and Plank Road. It would also prioritize off the road paths such as the Health Loop, a 12-mile loop surrounding the perimeter of the Baton Rouge Health District, and Thomas Road to Hooper Road Park, a 3.2-mile route that would connect Greenwood Park to Hooper Road Park.