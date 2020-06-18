Dressers sold at Costco and online pose tip-over, entrapment threat

The recalled dressers are unstable if the mirror is not installed, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or injuries to children. The dressers do not comply with one of the performance requirements of the U.S. voluntary industry standard. Costco and other furniture stores nationwide and online sold the products between November of 2017 and December of 2019 for between approximately $700 and $1100. (Source: Modus Furniture)