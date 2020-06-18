City Council takes step toward removing street names linked to the confederacy

The council holds virtual meetings due to the pandemic, so residents send in their comments on agenda items and the council received over a hundred on the renaming item. A council staffer spent an hour reading comments and did not finish reading all of them before the council stated that it had a consensus of what the public sentiment was and moved to take a vote. Many comments were supportive of removing the names of white supremacists, while others expressed opposition and some residents said the council should focus on more pressing matters.