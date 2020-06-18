Baton Rouge General trains nursing students to treat COVID-19 patients

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General medical center is preparing student nurses to take care of COVID-19 patients.
While many nursing schools had to close their doors due to the coronavirus, Baton Rouge General School of Nursing remained open to train their staff for the pandemic.
“As we’ve always experienced nursing shortages locally and nationally, and with a calling for nursing being as prominent as it’s been in the last three months we have calls daily for interests in our program,” says Dr. Linda Markey who is the director of the Baton Rouge General School of Nursing.
Baton Rouge General’s School of Nursing faculty and education department came together to not only train their employees but to give future nurses more hands-on experience.
Brooke Howerter is currently a nursing student at Franciscan University, but joining this program has given her some extra insights into the nursing world.
“It’s one thing when you do it in class and you talk about it, but if we’re actually having to do that in the hospital. The whole environment of being in the pandemic and kind of the stress and anxiety that the patients have, I think it will really help me in the future to be exposed to this now,” Howerter says.
Howerter is just one of the many students who will be trained and ready to help other professionals and patients in hospitals.
“This has been going for a couple of months now and I know that people are getting tired. It’s not really stopping anytime soon, so that does feel good to be able to kind of relieve the stress of other people too, just give them breaks. Hopefully, I will be there soon,” Howerter adds.
Howerter and the rest of the nursing students will officially begin in July. If any nurses wish to apply for the program, click here for more details.
