Avocado, Pistachio, and Rum Ice Cream

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I know what you’re asking yourself, “Has Chef Folse gone nuts?!” Of course I have, and pistachios are the reason. Here, I combined these wonderful nuts with the rich, smooth avocado and the luscious rum made at my distillery, and the end result is this unique ice cream with incredible flavor.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 1 quart
Ingredients:
2 large Hass avocados, halved, pitted and peeled
½ cup finely chopped pistachios, divided
½ cup Jones Creek Distillery Rum
3 eggs
¾ tsp kosher salt
1¼ cups granulated sugar
2 tbsps fresh lemon juice
2 cups heavy whipping cream
Method:
In a large bowl, whisk eggs until lightly beaten then set aside.
Cut avocados into chunks and process in a food processor or blender until fairly smooth. With machine running, add rum, salt, sugar, and lemon juice then continue processing until smooth.
With machine running, slowly pour in cream, processing until mixture is smooth and fluffy.
Pour mixture into a 1-quart saucepot over medium-high heat and cook 3–5 minutes or until heated thoroughly, whisking constantly. Slowly blend hot cream mixture into egg mixture, one ladle at a time, whisking constantly to prevent eggs from scrambling.
Transfer to a metal bowl and cover. Place entire mixture in refrigerator and chill, preferably overnight.
When cold, remove from refrigerator and uncover. Stir in ¼ cup pistachios, mixing well into mixture.
Freeze in a home-style ice cream freezer according to manufacturer’s directions.
When ready to serve, sprinkle with remaining pistachios and enjoy.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.