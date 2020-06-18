Ascension Public Schools asks for input on next school year as COVID-19 pandemic continues

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders of Ascension Public Schools are planning for what next school year might look like as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The school district released a letter to parents Thursday, June 18 detailing some of its plans. Officials say how students will learn come fall will largely depend on what phase of reopening the state is in when the school year begins.
- If Louisiana is in Phase 1, it’s highly likely students will be participating in online/distance learning due to the attendance restrictions in the district’s buildings
- If Louisiana is in Phase 2, it’s possible there will be blended school services such as serving the district’s youngest students and those who have the highest need for face-to-face learning in school buildings daily while older students will be served primarily through online/distance learning
- If Louisiana is in Phase 3, the district hopes to serve all students in buildings, except those who choose to participate in online/distance learning. However, there may still be modifications to school days and procedures to comply with safety guidelines.
In order to best plan for the upcoming school year, Superintendent David Alexander is asking parents to fill out a survey about their preferences for the 2020-21 school year. The anonymous survey can be completed online here. One survey should be completed for each child who attends an Ascension Parish school.
“Rest assured, this will not commit you to an academic path, but it will help us better plan our educational services for students. It is our goal to keep school as normal as possible and offer the highest level of instruction to students on a daily basis without compromising public safety. Please know, for those who have concerns about attending school in our buildings, Ascension Public Schools has offered online learning since 2013. This is an option that is always available to students,” said Alexander in the letter released to parents. “More information about that program will be shared as we roll-out detailed plans for the fall. Thank you for your continued partnership and trust. It is only through the hard work of our dedicated teachers, staff, and students, along with the support of our parents and community that we can overcome any challenges faced. Whether it is a natural disaster or a global pandemic, we will remain committed to serving students and supporting one another, and that is how we will continue to succeed in this ever-changing world.”
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.