Ascension Public Schools asks for input on next school year as COVID-19 pandemic continues

“Rest assured, this will not commit you to an academic path, but it will help us better plan our educational services for students. It is our goal to keep school as normal as possible and offer the highest level of instruction to students on a daily basis without compromising public safety. Please know, for those who have concerns about attending school in our buildings, Ascension Public Schools has offered online learning since 2013. This is an option that is always available to students,” said Alexander in the letter released to parents. “More information about that program will be shared as we roll-out detailed plans for the fall. Thank you for your continued partnership and trust. It is only through the hard work of our dedicated teachers, staff, and students, along with the support of our parents and community that we can overcome any challenges faced. Whether it is a natural disaster or a global pandemic, we will remain committed to serving students and supporting one another, and that is how we will continue to succeed in this ever-changing world.”