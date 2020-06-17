Wednesday, June 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

By Nick Gremillion | June 17, 2020 at 11:51 AM CDT - Updated June 17 at 11:52 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, June 17, at 11:50 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:

  • 48,634 positive cases - 928 new cases (129 of those cases were collected between April 1 and April 9)
  • 2,950 deaths - 20 new deaths
  • 579 patients in the hospital - decrease in 9 patients
  • 83 patients on ventilators - increase in 6 patients
  • 37,017 patients recovered - no change (recovery numbers only updated on Mondays)

