Wednesday, June 17: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Wednesday, June 17, at 11:50 a.m. the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 48,634 positive cases - 928 new cases (129 of those cases were collected between April 1 and April 9)
- 2,950 deaths - 20 new deaths
- 579 patients in the hospital - decrease in 9 patients
- 83 patients on ventilators - increase in 6 patients
- 37,017 patients recovered - no change (recovery numbers only updated on Mondays)
