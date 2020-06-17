Two organizations, state representative partner for first Unified Juneteenth Caravan 2020

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two organizations and a state representative are partnering for the first time ever to host one unified Juneteenth celebration due to coronavirus pandemic.
The Baton Rouge African American Museum (BRAAM), Community Against Drugs and Violence (CADAV), and Rep. C Denise Marcelle will host the Inaugural Unified Juneteenth Caravan 2020 in Baton Rouge Saturday, June 20.
Organizers of the event say they will observe social distancing guidelines during the event.
In a joint statement, BRAAM, CADAV, and Marcelle said they are supporting legislation for the formation of Juneteenth as a Louisiana state holiday, unity, and appreciation for diversity in our society, police reform and social justice, voting rights, and economic growth in underserved communities.
The Juneteenth Caravan will line up at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 20 at Memorial Stadium. Organizers say registered participants will remain with their vehicles for a brief Juneteenth presentation by Judge John Michael Guidry.
The caravan will then travel throughout the Baton Rouge from 22nd Street to North Street, to Gus Young Avenue, North Foster Drive, Evangeline Street, Plank Road, 72nd Avenue, and ending at Scenic Highway.
Organizers ask participants to register for the Inaugural Unified Juneteenth Caravan 2020, by clicking here. visit Registration fees begin at $25 for the general public and $100 for elected officials and political candidates. Proceeds will be donated to the Baton Rouge African American Museum, according to organizers.
Additional donations can be made to the museum by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.