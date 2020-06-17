St. Augustine HS receives $1.5 million donation from Twitter co-founder

“Upon entering the halls of St. Augustine High School, I was immediately inspired by the confidence, ambition and passion exhibited by each of the young men. I knew then, that the opportunity to support these students and future students was much larger than an classroom visit,” says T.J. Adeshola, head of the sports partnerships at Twitter. “While I routinely find myself in awe of Jack, the #StartSmall team and the work that they do, I’m especially proud to see St. Augustine and my good friend Aulston Taylor, Chief Developer Officer at the school, benefit from this wonderful, generous gift.”