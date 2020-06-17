SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Central Private Redhawks

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Day 3 of Sportsline Summer Camp took the 9Sports team to Central Private, where the Redhawks are getting ready for their second year in the Louisiana High School Athletics Association.
Central Private School broke ground at the corner of Joor and Gurney roads on May 28 for its new campus, which is set to open in August 2021.
About a mile away at the old campus, head coach Robbie Mahfouz continues to build the foundation for the Redhawks, entering just their second year in the LHSAA.
Despite earning the final playoff spot with a 5-4 record, the Redhawks had to sit out due to LHSAA rules, leaving the group looking for more.
With a schedule consisting of district powerhouse Southern Lab and Notre Dame of Crowley in Class 2A, the Redhawks know that size doesn’t tend to be in their favor but the roster of 30 kids remains as confident as ever.
