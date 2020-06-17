Southern Heritage Classic canceled due to COVID-19; Jags’ season-opener could be in jeopardy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WAFB) - The Southern Heritage Classic is the first college football casualty of COVID-19.
While Southern doesn’t play in the game, the two teams that do - Tennessee State and Jackson State - are both on the Jags’ schedule. Southern’s season opener in Detroit against Tennessee State on September 5 could be in doubt.
Athletic director Roman Banks said any HBCU promotional game is risky right now, especially with social distancing and capacity limits on ticket sales. He added he could know something about the Southern-Tennessee State game next week.
Meanwhile, the cancellation of the Southern Heritage Classic affects a couple of hometown football heroes who play for Jackson State. Livonia’s Kendrick Paul is a defensive back for the Tigers. JSU defensive back Rashaad Jenkins of Baton Rouge signed with Southern’s SWAC rival after playing for the Episcopal Knights.
Southern is scheduled to face Jackson State on September 26 at A.W. Mumford Stadium.
