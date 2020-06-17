North Baton Rouge business owners hosting town hall with local elected officials

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Business leaders in North Baton Rouge are inviting the public to a town hall with local elected officials.
Impact North Baton Rouge, also known as the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District, is hosting the town hall Thursday, June 18 at Noon. You can attend via Zoom webinar ID (832-6290-3248) or phone in by dialing 312-626-6799.
The town hall hopes to give business owners in North Baton Rouge a chance to provide feedback and ask questions of their local leaders.
Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, and Councilmembers Tara Wicker, Chauna Banks, LaMont Cole, Erika L. Green, and Donna Collin-Lewis are expected to be in attendance.
For more information, you can contact Jerry Jones, Jr., at jerry@brnedd.com or 225-931-7786.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.