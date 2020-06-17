LSU students see refund due to COVID-19 pandemic

By Amanda Lindsley | June 17, 2020 at 1:39 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 1:39 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU received close to $19M in CARES Act funding. The university announced on Wednesday, June 17 this will be going directly to students per federal guidelines.

Through the CARES Act, LSU received $9.44 million in student-aid funding for distribution to address student needs associated with the disruption to campus operations from the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, to be eligible for consideration, students are required to have a valid Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on file, must be meeting Satisfactory Academic Progress, and not enrolled in a 100% online program.

This includes undergraduate, graduate, law, and veterinary medicine students enrolled in the Spring 2020 semester will receive aid according to a sliding scale based on demonstrated financial need per their current FAFSA on file.

According to LSU students should already be seeing those funds.

