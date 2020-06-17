La. sees spike in COVID-19 cases

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fight against the coronavirus is still very much real, and the big question many are asking is are we seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, specifically, in the Baton Rouge area?
Seven-hundred and ninety-nine new cases were reported in Louisiana on Wednesday, June 17, not including 129 cases from a backlog of testing that took place between April 1 and 9.
WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with Dr. Alex Billioux with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), who says they’re more worried about the increase in hospitalizations rather than the increase in case themselves. LDH says it’s mostly seeing an increase in cases in the southwest part of the state.
