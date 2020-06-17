La. sees spike in COVID-19 cases

A novel coronavirus is a new coronavirus that has not been previously identified. The virus causing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), is not the same as the coronaviruses that commonly circulate among humans and cause mild illness, like the common cold. A diagnosis with coronavirus 229E, NL63, OC43, or HKU1 is not the same as a COVID-19 diagnosis. Patients with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnosis. (Source: CDC)
By Lester Duhé | June 17, 2020 at 9:15 PM CDT - Updated June 17 at 9:20 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fight against the coronavirus is still very much real, and the big question many are asking is are we seeing a spike of COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, specifically, in the Baton Rouge area?

Seven-hundred and ninety-nine new cases were reported in Louisiana on Wednesday, June 17, not including 129 cases from a backlog of testing that took place between April 1 and 9.

WAFB’s Lester Duhé spoke with Dr. Alex Billioux with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), who says they’re more worried about the increase in hospitalizations rather than the increase in case themselves. LDH says it’s mostly seeing an increase in cases in the southwest part of the state.

