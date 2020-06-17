Gov. Edwards signs St. George Transition District bill into law

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Governor John Bel Edwards has signed the St. George Transition District bill into law, providing the framework for the transition of taxing authority and services from the parish to the City of St. George.
Gov. Edwards signed SB423 into law Friday, June 12.
“Legislators in both the House and Senate as well as the governor recognized the results of the October 12, 2019 when the citizens voted to incorporate the City of St. George. The St. George Transition District is vital to ensure that St. George tax dollars stay in St. George during this transition,” stated Andrew Murrell, spokesperson for the City of St. George. “This is further proof that the City of St. George will work with local government to make East Baton Rouge Parish better.”
The transition district will transfer existing taxing authority for the 2% sales and use tax from East Baton Rouge Parish to the City of St. George while maintaining city services, organizers say. They emphasize this is not a new tax, but rather a transfer of a current tax.
The transition district also allows for a board of directors to execute contracts, intergovernmental agreements, and other cooperative projects.
