Gov. Edwards signs St. George Transition District bill into law

“Legislators in both the House and Senate as well as the governor recognized the results of the October 12, 2019 when the citizens voted to incorporate the City of St. George. The St. George Transition District is vital to ensure that St. George tax dollars stay in St. George during this transition,” stated Andrew Murrell, spokesperson for the City of St. George. “This is further proof that the City of St. George will work with local government to make East Baton Rouge Parish better.”