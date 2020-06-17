Gov. Edwards says not enough Louisianans have filled out 2020 Census

“I cannot stress enough the importance of filling out the Census form,” said Gov. Edwards. “Funding for many resources that our communities and state rely on are at stake, and we need every single person in Louisiana from the young to the young at heart to be included. No one is too young or too old. This opportunity only happens once every 10 years. For the next 10 years, the federal government will rely on the information collected in 2020 to help guide distribution of approximately $1.5 trillion in annual spending across 316 federal programs. These programs include Medicaid, direct student loans, highway construction grants, low income tax credits and loans, and even adoption assistance programs. In addition, the numbers help determine boundaries for state legislative and congressional districts. That’s why participation is imperative.”