FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday evening feels more like spring than summer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a beautiful Wednesday for most of the WAFB region.
While we did see some spotty showers and flashes of lightning along the coast, most of the area enjoyed mainly clear skies with just a few fair-weather clouds for the afternoon.
More importantly, the humidity was down to levels you might expect in mid-spring, not mid-June! Afternoon dew points, the measures of the water vapor content (humidity) of the air, were down in the 50s and 60s, far below the 70s we would normally expect for our viewing area in the summer.
The low humidity will make for a nice evening and persist through the night, delivering another morning start for Thursday with clear skies and a comfortable daybreak with temperatures in the 60s.
Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end. Gulf moisture will begin a slow return on Thursday and continue a slow climb into the weekend. But the local humidity will remain lower-than-normal for this time of year for the next two to three days.
The region won’t be entirely rain-free for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, rain chances over the three-day run are expected to be 10% or less. Afternoon temperatures will reach the 90s under partly cloudy skies for all three days as well, and you will likely notice it getting slightly more humid with each afternoon.
Sunday is Father’s Day and it will come with a few afternoon showers and a return to more typical summertime humidity. Expect rain chances for Sunday afternoon to be 20% to 30%, so don’t alter your Sunday outdoor plans as most of the area should remain dry. Just keep your eyes to the skies if you’re going to be celebrating outdoors with dad.
The pattern turns much wetter for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with a “rain likely” forecast for all three days. However, none of the three are currently expected to be all-day rainouts and the Storm Team is not overly concerned about excessive rain totals for the three-day spell either.
Most WAFB communities can expect 1.0″ of rain or less over the three days, although isolated totals could approach 2.0″ to 3.0″ along the tracks of some slow-moving storms.
The extended outlook for the rest of next week calls for scattered, mainly-afternoon t-showers each day.
As for the tropics, it’s all quiet across the Atlantic Basin and it is likely to stay that way through the next seven days or more.
