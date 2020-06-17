FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Fabulous weather Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is most definitely a “feels good” June morning throughout SE LA and SW MS. Temperatures are pleasantly comfortable in the low to mid 60°s!
Enjoy a day of sunny skies, lower humidity, and a high topping out exactly where it should be this time of year at 92°.
Overnight, expect mostly clear skies and still-mild temperatures as lows dip down to 68°.
We’ll add a few more clouds Thursday and potentially a spotty afternoon shower (but only 10% coverage) an afternoon temperature back in the lower 90°s!
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.