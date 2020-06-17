EBR reports four garbage trucks destroyed by fires

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Department of Environmental Services is reporting that four garbage trucks have been destroyed by fires this spring; each cost a total of $300,000.
“It puts everybody in danger when you have a large truck on fire like that. You can’t just put it out with a fire extinguisher,” said Richard Speer, DES director.
Speer says during the spring, most people are getting their grills and pools ready to use, and they often throw old supplies and chemicals away that can be extremely flammable.
“It seems like every spring, people go buy their supply of pool chemicals and they want to get rid of the old ones,” he said.
The following items can be hazardous and flammable:
- Pool chemicals
- Butane or compressed gas tanks
- Gasoline cans
- Pesticides
- Paint cans with wet paint (fill with cat litter)
- Bagged leaves or grass (put bags at the curb on trash day)
- Batteries
“Some people will put like car batteries, and they’ll put fluorescent light bulbs, and then the household pesticides like spray cans. We would like for you to keep those things,” said Speer.
Speer says they will have a hazardous waste day in the fall, however, there are many agencies that accept hazardous supplies year-round. Click here for a list of places to recycle unwanted material. Call 311 for more info on how to dispose of hazardous items.
