Carpetbag Steak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This steak gets its name from the large opening in the top of the carpetbags that were carried by the Northern entrepreneurs who flooded the south after the Civil War looking for opportunities. Generally, filet mignon is preferred when making this dish. However, sirloin lovers might disagree. Either way, it’s perfect for Father’s Day celebration!
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 6 servings
Ingredients:
6 (8-ounce) Certified Angus Beef® prime filet mignons
12 large fresh-shucked oysters
4 slices bacon, chopped
¼ cup minced green onions
¼ cup minced garlic
¼ cup minced basil
¼ cup minced sage
2 tbsps chopped parsley
salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
¼ pound butter, softened
Method:
Preheat a charcoal or gas grill for high heat.
In a sauté pan, brown bacon over medium-high heat until fat is rendered and bacon is crispy. Do not burn bacon fat. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon and set aside.
Add green onions and minced garlic to bacon fat and sauté 2–3 minutes to render flavor.
Add basil, sage, and parsley, then season lightly using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
Add oysters and cook 2–3 minutes or until oysters are puffed and curled. Do not overcook. Using a slotted spoon, remove oysters and set aside.
Reduce oyster liquid in pan to 2 tablespoons. Remove from heat and allow to cool.
Place pan drippings along with cooked seasonings and bacon into a bowl. When fully cooled, add softened butter and blend well into the mixture.
When ready to cook steaks, using a sharp paring knife, cut 1-inch long pocket, 1-inch deep, into center of each filet. Place 2 oysters into pocket of each steak along with an equal portion of seasoned bacon-butter mixture. Skewer opening shut with a toothpick then season steak to taste using salt, pepper, and granulated garlic.
Grill steak until internal temperature reaches 130°F for medium rare and butter is melted and oysters are heated thoroughly.
