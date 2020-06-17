BRAC supports petition to change name of Lee High School

“A school should always be a safe and welcoming place for the students walking through its doors. It’s time we come together as a community and acknowledge and rectify the harm caused by the continued use of this name. Lee Magnet High School was named for a slave owner and Confederate General who fought against the freedoms of Black Americans. In a district that predominantly serves Black and Brown children, we must not continue to educate our children under the name of someone who fought to oppress Black Americans.