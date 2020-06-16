Two wanted in attempted ATM theft at Capitol One

By WAFB Staff | June 16, 2020 at 12:10 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 12:16 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance identifying two people who allegedly attempted to steal an ATM machine from a bank.

The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident happened around 3:37 a.m. on June 16 at the Capital One Bank at 9638 Florida Boulevard.

Surveillance video captured two suspects in an early 2000s model Ford F-250.

Two people are wanted for attempting to steal an ATM from Capital One Bank. (Source: BRPD)

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

