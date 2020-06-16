Two wanted in attempted ATM theft at Capitol One

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance identifying two people who allegedly attempted to steal an ATM machine from a bank.
The Baton Rouge Police Department says the incident happened around 3:37 a.m. on June 16 at the Capital One Bank at 9638 Florida Boulevard.
Surveillance video captured two suspects in an early 2000s model Ford F-250.
Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the Burglary Division at 389-3824 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.