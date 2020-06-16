SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Catholic Bears

Catholic head coach Gabe Fertita (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Steve Schneider | June 16, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT - Updated June 16 at 6:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stop No. 2 was a visit to the Catholic High Bears, last year’s Division I runners-up.

Catholic has beefed up the schedule with a game against IMG Academy out of Florida.

The Friday before schools could start summer workouts, Catholic High already had its equipment out and ready to go for Monday. It was somewhat symbolic of a team that couldn’t wait to get back to work after coming so close to winning last year’s title game before falling 14-10 to hometown favorite, Rummel, in New Orleans.

Although head coach Gabe Fertita and the Bears lost lots of stars, including a pair of Warrick Dunn Award finalists at running back and quarterback off the 12-1 team from 2019, the cupboard isn’t bare.

Quarterback Landon O’Connor had lots of reps as the backup to starter Jackson Thomas and O’Connor knows his role’s importance.

Almost a mirror image of O’Connor’s progression is running back George Hart. Fertita likes to say the ball carrier worked his turn, rather than just waiting. He and O’Connor already have a connection, having played JV ball together.

There is at least one new wrinkle to the offense that’s not really new. There’s a new in-coming offensive coordinator, 65-year-old Norm Joseph.

