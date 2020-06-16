1 shot near levee in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - The Plaquemine Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night (June 16).
Police officials say the shooting happened near the Lock State Historic Site, where some people were out fishing. The victim was reportedly shot in the upper right shoulder and was transported via Air Med to a hospital in Baton Rouge.
The victim’s injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, officials say.
No suspect has been identified at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
