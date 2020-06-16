Planning points to consider before preparing for a summer getaway during a pandemic

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Better Business Bureau (BBB) want you to consider a few planning points before traveling for your summer getaway during a pandemic.
First, if you or your family member feels sick, the CDC says don’t travel. Also, try to push back your international trips as the CDC recommends families stay within the U.S. for their travels.
If you do travel to a different state this summer, be sure to check that state’s quarantine and health guidelines. Some states are in different phases of reopening, so it’s important to know what to expect when you travel in from out of town.
You can usually find COVID-19 related information on a state’s tourism or government websites.
Going by car or RV might be your safest bet, as long as you sanitize surfaces when you can inside the vehicle. This is especially the case if you rent a car, RV, or camper for your trip.
However, if you plan to travel by plane, review the airline’s cancellation policies and current travel guidelines before you book the flight. Often times, you can also find coronavirus updates right on the homepage.
Be prepared for possible delays due to the coronavirus.
Call your reservations to confirm your stay or to ask for any updates as your departure date draws closer. Changes may occur between the time you book and the time you are supposed to arrive.
Now, what to pack? Don’t forget to bring a mask or two especially when stepping out into public places. Also, pack your own food and medications, at least for the first few days of the trip, in case of occupancy limitations keep you from getting in a store.
And remember to practice social distancing. Stay six feet away from others, even at outdoor spaces like a beach or park.
For more on preparing to travel this summer, visit bbb.org.
