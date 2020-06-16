Live music now allowed in bars, nightclubs through expansion of Louisiana’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State officials have expanded Louisiana’s Phase 2 reopening guidelines to allow live music in bars and night clubs, however, the change in policy does not automatically allow all venues to host live music.
Business owners must first apply to the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LAOSFM) and Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) for approval before the music can begin.
Live music has not been heard in Louisiana’s venues since mid-March.
State officials require business owners to submit a written request certifying their venue meets the following qualifications:
- The HVAC system must provide a minimum of six air changes per hour (ACH) within the space occupied by the audience and performers. Documentation shall be provided to identify the CFM’s for the air handling unit(s) serving the space and the cubic footage of the space served.
- A minimum 12 feet of separation shall be provided between the performers and attendees.
- Provide at least one of the following additional mitigation measures: (1) In-duct UV-C light system placed in supply side, ahead of any branch connections, or in the return side of each air handling system serving the space. (2) Direct air flow towards the performers and away from the attendees at a minimum rate of 2,000 CFM.
- An independent HVAC system dedicated exclusively for the performance area.
- Each performer must follow the social distancing guidelines.
- Management shall offer face coverings and temperature checks to attendees.
Business owners seeking to host live music should email their requests to SFMDispatch@gmail.com. Officials with LAOSFM say they will try to reply to your request within two business days of receiving the request.
Louisiana entered Phase 2 of the White House’s Open America Again guidelines on June 5. It’s unclear if Governor John Bel Edwards will authorize the state to move to Phase 3 when his executive order for Phase 2 expires June 26.
For more information on Phase 2 reopening guidelines for businesses, click here.
