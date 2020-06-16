HUD awards Baton Rouge nearly half a million dollars to help counsel families to avoid foreclosure, make rental decisions

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - On Tuesday, June 16, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) awarded nearly $40 million in housing counseling grants to help families across the country access housing counseling to help them avoid foreclosure and make better informed decisions about buying and renting.
In the Louisiana, the Louisiana Housing Corporation was given $483,583 for this purpose.
The grants will help support housing counseling services from 204 approved agencies, national and regional organizations, and state housing financing agencies.
“HUD-approved housing counseling agencies are on the front lines of helping individuals and families struggling financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HUD Secretary Ben Carson. “These housing counselors help individuals and families in need to get mortgage payment relief assistance now, and to take the steps necessary to save their homes in the future.”
These housing counseling agencies help families evaluate if they’re ready to buy a home and help them navigate the process.
“Today’s funding reinforces HUD’s commitment to the important role counseling plays in helping families make responsible choices to address their housing needs,” said Acting Federal Housing Commissioner Len Wolfson. “In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, HUD-approved counselors are there to assist millions of homeowners and renters nationwide and help them keep a roof over their heads.”
The counseling agencies also help people find affordable rental options, offer financial literacy training, and provide foreclosure prevention counseling. They also support emergency preparedness and disaster recovery efforts, help homeless individuals find transitional housing, and help seniors decide if a reverse mortgage is right for them.
To find a HUD-approved housing counseling agency, click here, or call 800-569-4287.
