Gov. Edwards signs 31 new bills into law as special session continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Tuesday, June 16, Governor John Bel Edwards signed 31 bills into law.
He signed the following bills:
- ACT 306—SB 108 Provides relative to the expansion of the Louisiana Public Livestock Market Charter Law.
- ACT 307—SB 156 Prohibits insurance contracts from depriving courts of this state or venue of action against insurer.
- ACT 308—SB 163 Provides an exemption for certain contractors to the licensure requirements of the Horticulture Commission.
- ACT 309—SB 164 Provides relative to local sales and use tax adjudication.
- ACT 310—SB 180 Provides qualifications and licensing requirements for title insurance producers.
- ACT 311—SB 189 Creates special funds for the deposit of certain federal monies in the state treasury.
- ACT 312—SB 218 Requires that completion of qualifying forms for elected office include submission of valid identification.
- ACT 313—SB 231 Provides with respect to the Louisiana Health Plan.
- ACT 314—SB 238 Provides for repayment of personal contributions or loans.
- ACT 315—SB 271 Provides relative to the Health Care Consumer Billing and Disclosure Protection Act.
- ACT 316—SB 300 Provides relative to the Charitable Raffles, Bingo, and Keno Licensing Law.
- ACT 317—SB 312 Provides relative to environmental education and litter reduction section of the State Department of Education.
- ACT 318—SB 452 Provides for the amount of gross revenue the Lottery Corporation is to annually transfer to the state treasury.
- ACT 319—SB 455 Provides relative to the limitation on size of containers of beverages of high alcoholic content.
- ACT 320—SB 459 Establishes the Vernon Parish Economic Development District.
- ACT 321—HB 740 Prohibits public post-secondary education boards and institutions from disclosing certain student information.
- ACT 322—HB 746 Provides an exception to the illegal carrying of weapons for certain persons who carry a concealed firearm during a mandatory evacuation.
- ACT 323—HB 763 Provides relative to a gubernatorial declaration of an abnormal economic disruption.
- ACT 324—HB 766 Provides relative to “construction aggregates.”
- ACT 325—HB 781 Provides relative to the authority to regulate the manufacture, possession, or sale of firearms or ammunition during a declared emergency or disaster or public health emergency.
- ACT 326—HB 812 Provides relative to the maximum number of racing days.
- ACT 327—HB 815 Provides relative to online auctions.
- ACT 328—HB 822 Revises the Addictive Disorders Practice Act.
- ACT 329—HB 827 Provides relative to funeral directors and embalmers.
- ACT 330—HB 835 Authorizes local hospital assessments in certain parishes to fund the non-federal share of Medicaid costs of health care provided in those parishes.
- ACT 331—HB 836 Provides relative to waiver of certain dental licensing requirements during a declared state of emergency.
- ACT 332—HB 845 Provides relative to the Calcasieu Ship Channel public-private partnership
- ACT 333—HB 618 Provides for the regulation of commercial feed and use of the Feed and Fertilizer Fund.
- ACT 334—HB 676 Prohibits a public post-secondary education institution from withholding certain student services for financial reasons.
- ACT 335—HB 681 Provides for Revenue Sharing Distribution for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.
- ACT 336—HB 826 Provides relative to the limitations of liability due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
