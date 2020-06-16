FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Mainly rain-free days ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Another quiet morning and another quiet day ahead. Likely not too many complaints about this kind of mid-June weather!
Temperatures starting out in the low/mid 70°s, which is pretty typical and normal for this time of year, on the way to a high of 93° under generally sunny skies. One or two neighborhoods may have a brief, spotty shower this afternoon.
Overnight, mostly clear – and actually a bit cooler, a low of 66°.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny and not “as” humid – a high topping out in the lower 90°s.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.